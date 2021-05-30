DUP leader Edwin Poots: 'Northern Ireland is being used as plaything for EU'
Edwin Poots, the leader of the DUP, has accused the European Union of treating Northern Ireland as a political "plaything".
Speaking on the Marr programme on BBC One, Mr Poots said the current EU commissioners did not seem to care about the peace process.
On the same programme, the European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, firmly rejected the suggestion. He expressed "total commitment to the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement".
