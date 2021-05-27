UK Coronavirus: Indian variant still spreading says Hancock
Matt Hancock has warned that the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK is "still spreading" and urged people to get their first and second vaccinations.
Speaking at press conference in Downing Street, the health secretary estimated that nearly three quarters of new Covid cases were the strain first identified in India.
The cases are concentrated in hotspots, and Mr Hancock said the government had focused surge testing and vaccinations in those areas.
