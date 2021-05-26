Hancock: 'I haven't seen Cummings' performance in full'
The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he hasn't watched Boris Johnson's former aide giving evidence to MPs because he was busy "saving lives".
Dominic Cummings said Mr Hancock should have been fired for lying while giving evidence before a joint session of the Commons Heath, and Science and Technology committees.
The health secretary said he would be giving a full statement in the House of Commons on Thursday.
