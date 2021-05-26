'Tens of thousands died who didn't need to die' - Cummings

Dominic Cummings has been speaking to MPs about the UK government's handling of Covid-19.

The former chief aide said Boris Johnson had initially dismissed Covid as a "scare story" and the UK had been too slow to lock down.

Mr Johnson hit back at some of his allegations, insisting that the government's priority had always been to "save lives".

Mr Cummings also suggested that Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been sacked for numerous failings, accusing him of "lying" to people.

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said: “We absolutely reject Mr Cummings' claims about the health secretary."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.