Dominic Cummings has told MPs he was now "extremely sorry" for the handling of the trip to Durham with his family last year.

But he said he thought at the time he could not tell the whole story of what was going in, and did not think it was a "terrible mistake; I thought it was completely the right thing to do".

The former adviser said that, contrary to reports, he did not head to Durham for a second time in lockdown, but his family were moved out of London after discussions with the police.

BBC live page in text, video and images