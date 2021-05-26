Dominic Cummings said if he was going to make up a story it would have been a "hell of a lot better" than his Barnard Castle trip explanation.

The former adviser said his 30-mile trip around County Durham, ahead of a return to London was "such a weird story" but "did not seem crazy at the time".

He told Jeremy Hunt: "I wish I’d never heard of Barnard Castle, and I wish I had never gone" as he apologised for the "whole debacle" 12 months ago, days after he wrote a will in case he died of Covid.

