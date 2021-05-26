Sir Keir Starmer reminded the PM of his former adviser’s critical comments of the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic in the UK.

And the Labour leader asked if he agreed with the view of Dominic Cummings, whom Boris Johnson previously said was acting “with integrity”.

The prime minister said those matters would be reviewed in the public inquiry he had announced, as he claimed the Labour leader was “fixated as ever on the rear view mirror”.

BBC live page in text, video and images