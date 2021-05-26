Dominic Cummings has told MPs about one day of Covid planning, the US wanting to bomb Iraq and the PM's girlfriend "going completely crackers".

The PM's former adviser described May 12 last year when part of No 10 was talking of bombing Iraq, another part arguing about whether to put the UK into quarantine, and Carrie Symonds "going crackers about something completely trivial" over a press story about her dog.

He said: “It sounds so surreal it couldn't possibly be true".

