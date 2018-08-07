Sajid Javid on Conservative Islamophobia claims report
Boris Johnson should stand up for his values and accept unconditionally a report into allegations of Islamophobia in the Conservative party, says the former chancellor.
Sajid Javid, now a backbench MP, was speaking about the independent report ordered by the prime minister into how the party handles discrimination allegations.
During the Conservative party's leadership contest in 2019, Mr Javid called on the contenders to commit to an external investigation.
