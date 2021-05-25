Labour and government clash over updated Covid guidance
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has clashed with Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi over updated government Covid advice, published on Friday without an official announcement, for eight areas in England.
Mr Ashworth called it "local lockdowns by stealth" and demanded the guidance be withdrawn.
In his response, Mr Zahawi urged local leaders to work together and take the politics out of it.
