Cummings' views on Covid and why it matters

Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson formed one of the most consequential relationships in UK politics in recent years. But after leaving his role as the Prime Minister’s chief adviser in November 2020, Mr Cummings has been a vocal critic of the Prime Minister and his government over how it handled the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. BBC political correspondent Greg Dawson reports.

Filmed and produced by Larissa Kennelly

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.