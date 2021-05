Lord Dyson’s report into Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Princess Diana “makes shocking reading” the culture and digital minister has told MPs.

John Whittingdale said the BBC “urgently” needs to show those failings have been addressed, and “that this can never happen again”.

He was answering an urgent question in the Commons from Tory MP Julian Knight.

