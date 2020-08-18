No flights will be allowed into the UK from Belarus, the foreign secretary has told MPs.

Dominic Raab has also told British airlines not to fly into Belarusian airspace after a Ryanair flight bound for Vilnius was made to land in Belarus and a journalist was arrested.

He described that as “outlandish conduct” and he condemned the “reprehensible action”

Western powers voice outrage as Belarus accused of hijacking plane