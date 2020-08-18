Dominic Raab tells UK airlines not to fly over Belarus
No flights will be allowed into the UK from Belarus, the foreign secretary has told MPs.
Dominic Raab has also told British airlines not to fly into Belarusian airspace after a Ryanair flight bound for Vilnius was made to land in Belarus and a journalist was arrested.
He described that as “outlandish conduct” and he condemned the “reprehensible action”
Western powers voice outrage as Belarus accused of hijacking plane
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics