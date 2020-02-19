Security is “at the very heart” of the government’s plan for immigration, the home secretary says.

Priti Patel said new reforms - which include the introduction of electronic travel authorisations - would make it easier to identify threats through “targeted and more effective interventions”.

And she added there would be “wholescale reform” as the current immigration was “broken”.

Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the idea of e-borders had "been around for a number of years."