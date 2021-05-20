'If you're not on Instagram, you don't exist'

The Bishop of Birmingham has told the House of Lords people "don't exist" unless they are on social networking site Instagram.

He was speaking as part of a debate on continuing the use of "hybrid proceedings", where some speakers can be physically present in the Lords chamber, and others contribute by video link.

The Bishop of Birmingham, David Urquhart, told Lords of his experience of contributing to hybrid debates, which he said had been quite difficult at times for Bishops in the House of Lords.

He brought his remarks on virtual participation to a close by jokingly referring to what young people had told him in Birmingham: "if you aren't on Instagram, you don't exist".