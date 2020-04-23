Labour's Andy Slaughter has called on the prime minister to give NHS nurses “more than an insulting 1% pay rise”.

He raised the case of Jenny McGee, a nurse who treated the PM for Covid, who is leaving the NHS and has criticised the handling of the pandemic.

Boris Johnson spoke of his “own huge personal debt" to nurses, and said started salaries had been raised, and “many more nurses” has been recruited.

