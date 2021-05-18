Labour’s deputy leader has claimed government ministers “act like the rules are for other people" when it came to complying with the ministerial code.

Angela Rayner questioned the prime minister's declaration of £15,000 for a foreign holiday, and said the "real cost" was revealed to be double that.

But Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt said Labour was engaging in “speculation, smear and innuendo”.

And she queried the costs of claims in question with the value of political donations made to Ms Rayner.