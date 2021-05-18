"That was probably one of the poorest ministerial sessions I've chaired," Darren Jones told ministers.

The Labour MP, and chair of the Common's Business committee, said Paul Scully and his colleague Luke Hall had not given any clarity on financing, understanding, policy or direction for the levelling-up agenda.

He said neither minister seemed to know about the work of a levelling-up taskforce, set up by the prime minister, led by Neil O'Brien MP.