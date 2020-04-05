Queen's Speech: State Opening of Parliament
The Queen has carried out her first major engagement since the death of Prince Phillip.
Prince Philip spent decades accompanying the monarch to the State Opening of Parliament.
This year's ceremony was pared back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was the monarch's first official appearance in public in her role as head of state and her first engagement outside Windsor Castle since the death of her husband on 9 April, aged 99.
