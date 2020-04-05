Parliament: Queen's Speech 2021 in full
Queen Elizabeth ll has opened Parliament, setting out the government's plans to "deliver a national recovery from the pandemic that makes the United Kingdom stronger, healthier and more prosperous than before".
There were no members of the public and a limited number of MPs and peers to hear the speech, in line with social distancing rules.
Members will debate the speech over the next five days of parliamentary sittings.
