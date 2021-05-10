Elections 2021: Gordon Brown advice to Sir Keir Starmer
Gordon Brown has said Sir Keir Starmer has “got to be given time and the power and the resources” to “get on with bringing forward new policies”.
The former prime minister has warned Labour “has got to change” to adjust to “seismic changes” happening across the world.
Mr Brown told BBC Scotland editor Sarah Smith, the leader has “got to get out there, as he wants to do it, and listen to the people.”
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics