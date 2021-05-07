Boris Johnson said the result of the Hartlepool by-election is a "mandate" for the Conservatives to "continue to deliver", not just for the north east of England but for the whole country.

Visiting the town, the prime minister said the public want politicians to get on with focusing on their needs and priorities.

He said it's a place that had voted for Brexit and that his party had "got it done".

