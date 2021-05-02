Raab: Reviews into PM's flat refurbishment should 'run their course'
The foreign secretary has refused to speculate on three reviews being carried out into the refurbishing of Boris Johnson's flat.
Dominic Raab told the BBC's Andrew Marr they should be allowed to "run their course".
An official investigation is looking into whether a donation towards the works may have broken the law.
The prime minister has said he paid for the redecoration work at No 11 Downing Street "personally".
