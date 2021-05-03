The BBC spoke to 16 and 17-year-olds at Allerton High School in Leeds about the issues that matter to them ahead of the upcoming local elections. Currently the voting age limit in England is 18.

In Scotland and Wales, where elections are also taking place on 6 May, 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to vote.

Find out more about all the elections taking place on 6 May here.