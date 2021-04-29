Janet Daby: I was made to feel as if I did not belong
Labour MP Janet Daby says she made a complaint of racist and sexist behaviour nearly three years ago to Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance System (ICGS) and still doesn't know the result of it.
She said this as Parliament voted to change the time limit for raising complaints against colleagues.
The new time limit will be one year for starting a complaint against a staff member. Allegations of sexual misconduct are not included in the one year limit.
