The jailing of Post Office staff after software problems was “one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in our history”, Boris Johnson has said.

He was answering Conservative MP and former sub-postmaster Duncan Baker who called for a “proper judge-led public inquiry” to bring justice to victims of the “horrendous accounting scandal” caused by Horizon software.

More than 700 people were wrongly convicted of offences of theft, fraud and false accounting.

As it Happened: Prime Minister's Questions