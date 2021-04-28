Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson is a serial liar
Sir Ed Davey has said that if Boris Johnson did say "let the bodies pile high" in relation to coronavirus death statistics - an allegation he denies - he should resign.
He also told BBC Breakfast that he had written to the Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, to urge transparency over the refurbishment of the prime minister's Downing Street flat.
He accused the prime minister of being a "serial liar", both to MPs and the public.
