The SNP's Westminster leader has said that people found alleged comments by the prime minister that he would rather "let the bodies pile high" than impose another lockdown "utterly sickening".

And Ian Blackford asked Boris Johnson: “Are you a liar prime minister?"

Mr Johnson denied using the phrase before he imposed England's second lockdown, saying that a lockdown was a "miserable, miserable thing” and he did everything he could to protect the British people.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said the language used by Mr Blackford was “not what we would expect”.

As it Happened: Prime Minister's Questions