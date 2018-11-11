The government has apologised for failing to properly commemorate black and Asian service personnel that died during World War One.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "I want to apologise for the failures to live up to their founding principles all those years ago, and express deep regret that it has taken so long to rectify."

The apology comes after the Commonwealth War Graves Commission itself apologised for the findings in its report, which found that some of those who died fighting for the British Empire were not properly commemorated due to "pervasive racism".

