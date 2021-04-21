SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford has asked if the prime minister to publish his texts with Sir James Dyson.

The messages, which have been seen by the BBC, show that Sir James was asking for reassurances that his employees would not have to pay extra tax if they came to the UK to make ventilators during the pandemic.

Sir James later also sought clarification on the tax status of his firm and "senior individuals".

Boris Johnson said he would publish the conversations he had had "immediately".