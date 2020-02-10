Kemi Badenoch defends attacks on UK ethnic relations report
The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities “stands by” its report on racism claims in the UK, the equalities minister has said.
Kemi Badenoch told MPs there had been “wilful representation” of its findings with “false accusations” that members had denied racism existed.
And she criticised the “bad faith attempts” to undermine the report from the government-commissioned panel, including a death threat.
