Boris Johnson postpones India trip over rising Covid cases
It is up to the UK Health Security Agency whether to add India to the UK’s travel "red list" the prime minister has said.
Boris Johnson has postponed his trip to India, saying it was "only sensible" given the rising numbers of coronavirus situation there.
He said he would go later as the UK-India relationship was of “huge importance”, and he planned talk to Narendra Modi virtually instead.
