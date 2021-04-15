BBC News

Labour leader Keir Starmer describes a 'murkier and murkier picture' over lobbying

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has described a "murkier and murkier picture" emerging over lobbying practices.

It comes after news a top civil servant worked for Greensill Capital while still on the government payroll.

The government has announced a review of contacts between top officials and ministers, including former prime minister David Cameron, and the now failed finance firm.

