Labour leader Keir Starmer describes a 'murkier and murkier picture' over lobbying
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has described a "murkier and murkier picture" emerging over lobbying practices.
It comes after news a top civil servant worked for Greensill Capital while still on the government payroll.
The government has announced a review of contacts between top officials and ministers, including former prime minister David Cameron, and the now failed finance firm.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics