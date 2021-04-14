Sir Keir Starmer said claims about lobbying show a "return of Tory sleaze" as he called for MPs to clean up "sleaze and cronyism".

But Boris Johnson said the government had brought in "tougher laws on lobbying" that were opposed by Labour.

The pair could not resist making reference to the current TV drama Line of Duty as Sir Keir called on Ted Hastings and AC-12 to help, and the prime minister said his government was rooting out "bent coppers".