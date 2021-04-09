Covid-19: 'Tests are coming out too expensive', says Shapps
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he wants to drive down the cost of Covid tests required for international travel to resume.
Under a traffic light system, countries will be categorised based on risk, including a watch list for those that could move from "green" to "amber".
Passengers will have to take Covid tests before leaving and on returning - even from low-risk green countries.
The travel industry has expressed concern about the cost of testing and wants cheaper lateral flow tests.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics