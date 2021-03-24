The prime minister is "pushing a bill that will restrict... the right to peaceful protest", the Liberal Democrat leader has said.

Ed Davey said he wanted Boris Johnson to "drop these draconian laws” and publish a roadmap to “revive civil liberties and freedoms".

Boris Johnson said he wanted restore them "as fast as we possibly can" and that this was set out in a “cautious but irreversible roadmap”.

But he added it was “important to be able to continue with those special measures” in the coming months.