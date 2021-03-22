Coronavirus: PM warns UK will 'feel effects' of third wave
Boris Johnson said the UK should be "under no illusion" about the impact of the third wave of increased coronavirus infections currently underway in Europe.
Speaking on a visit to BAE Systems in Lancashire, the prime minister said he expects effects "will wash up on our shores as well".
Mr Johnson is expected to speak to EU leaders ahead of a summit on Thursday that could discuss a ban on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics