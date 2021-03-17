Dominic Cummings says the deal for him to come and work in government was agreed in his living room with Boris Johnson alone.

He said he had a number of conditions in agreeing to become a key Downing Street aide, including assurances on Brexit, a doubling of the science budget and for the UK to work on a US style "ARPA" project.

ARPA was the Advanced Research Projects Agency. It has since become DARPA in the US, with the D standing for defence. It now works on highly classified military projects and technological breakthroughs for national security.