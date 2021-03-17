The SNP Westminster leader said actions this week “expose a tale of two governments, with two very different sets of values".

Ian Blackford highlighted Scottish legislation to put the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into Scottish law, while Westminster was set to "plough billions into a nuclear arsenal that sits redundant on the Clyde".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Scotland needed and deserved a government that tackled education, crime and drug addiction, not one with an “addiction to constitutional change and constitutional argument".

PMQs: As It Happened