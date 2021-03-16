Phrases such as "lost generation" and "catch up" are "hugely potentially damaging to young people", the government's youth mental health ambassador has said.

Dr Alex George, an A&E doctor and ex-Love Island contestant, told the Education Committee inquiry into children's mental health it is important to "steer away from that language".

Responding to a point made by Conservative MP Tom Hunt, he said there was a "lot of concern" among over what they saw in the media and social media.

The committee chair Robert Halfon said it was a "lesson for all, and me particularly".