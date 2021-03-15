Boris Johnson on Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
A new policing bill will “toughen” sentences for rapists, stopping the early realise of sexual and violent offender, the prime minister has said.
Calling on MPs to back the powers, Boris Johnson said the “sensible package of measures” will also take “tough action” against domestic violence.
The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill is being debated on Monday, with a vote on Tuesday.
