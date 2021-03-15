Labour's Stella Creasy says introducing misogyny as a hate crime would "enable women to come forward and know they will be believed".

She says the law, which would see police forces collect data on when misogyny was a factor in a crime, could stop incidents "escalating to rape" and other serious offences.

The MP told the BBC: "I want women in this country to have the same freedom as men without fear of being targeted for who they are."