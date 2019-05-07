In a debate of International Women’s Day, a Labour MP has listed all women killed in the UK over the last year where a man has been convicted or charged.

Jess Phillips told Parliament that “killed women are not vanishingly rare, killed women are common”.

The Birmingham Yardley MP was given dispensation by the deputy Speaker to break time limits to read the list of victims.

She ended with the name of Sarah Everard who disappeared a week ago and a man has been charged with her murder.