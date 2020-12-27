Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour's election campaign

In a speech launching Labour's local and mayoral elections, Sir Keir Starmer said that the Conservatives missed key opportunities to lockdown and went into the pandemic 'unprepared.'

Following controversy over the proposed 1% increase to NHS workers' salaries, the Labour leader pledged to reward healthcare and other key workers.

The Prime minister Boris Johnson recently praised 'heroic' NHS workers and defended the proposed pay rise, saying it was as much as ministers could give in the current climate.