The UK has not "blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine or vaccine components" the PM has told the Commons.

Boris Johnson said he wanted to "correct the suggestion” from EU Council president Charles Michel that it had done so.

The UK could be "proud of the support the UK has given to the international covid response” including £548m towards the Covax project to get vaccines to poorer countries, he added

