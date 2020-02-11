Plans for a road link from Northern Ireland to Scotland have been called a “fantasy bridge" by the SDLP leader.

Colum Eastwood said costs could be up to £33bn and it would have to be built through unexploded munitions and radioactive waste.

The prime minister said the road improvements suggested in a review would be a "massive benefit" to Northern Ireland, and he was amazed at the MP's "negativity"

