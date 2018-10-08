Climate change: John Kerry praises 'ambitious' UK emissions target
US climate change envoy John Kerry has praised the UK for its "ambitious" target for cutting emissions.
But he told BBC Newsnight that the UK - along with other major nations - must deliver on their proposed cuts.
The former US secretary of state has been meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior UK figures to plan two upcoming international climate summits.
