Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the prime minister to stop Britain selling arms that could be used in warn-hit Yemen, saying the UK had sold bombs and missiles worth £1.4bn to Saudi Arabia over three months.

Boris Johnson responded by saying that the UK was part of “an international coalition” and that it had given £1bn in aid to Yemen in the last five years.

Britain has announced a temporary cut in its foreign aid budget.

Live coverage of PMQs and the Budget