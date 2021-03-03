The chancellor has said promises in the government plan to protect jobs and livelihoods “remain unchanged from those we pledged ourselves to 12 long months ago”.

Rishi Sunak said the government was “still determined, still generous, still fair” and that would guide it for the next decade and beyond.

Closing his 2021 Budget speech, he said the country faced a “moment of challenge and of change” as it dealt with Covid effect on the economy.

