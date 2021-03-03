Who is Rishi Sunak and what does he believe?
Who is Rishi Sunak, what does he believe, and what are his choices as he attempts to tackle one of the biggest economic challenges the UK has faced?
Greg Dawson reports for Politics Live. Motion graphics and editing: Vik Rayit.
